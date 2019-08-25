JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 7,900 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,400 ($83.63) to GBX 6,350 ($82.97) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 6,470 ($84.54) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,688.24 ($87.39).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,313 ($95.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.94 billion and a PE ratio of 42.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,885.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,283.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a one year high of GBX 7,479 ($97.73).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.90 ($0.94) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.28%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.