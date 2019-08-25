JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,356,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,595 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.64% of Illinois Tool Works worth $798,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,400,000 after purchasing an additional 227,625 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,287,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,752,000 after purchasing an additional 47,529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,260,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,044,000 after purchasing an additional 100,615 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,233,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,009,000 after purchasing an additional 47,382 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,069,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,322,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

In related news, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $2,242,188.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,179,030.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,878 shares of company stock worth $11,313,386. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,703. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day moving average is $148.63. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $160.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

