JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,579,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,842 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.39% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $686,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $5.13 on Friday, reaching $183.76. 1,263,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,185. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $205.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.38 and a 200-day moving average of $191.24.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

