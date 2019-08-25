JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 24.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,908,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,124,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,087,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,979. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $92.55.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.