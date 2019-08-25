JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Shares of JPM opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $119.24. The company has a market cap of $344.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average of $108.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,118,000 after buying an additional 1,952,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,509,000 after buying an additional 6,745,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after buying an additional 22,754,332 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,357,000 after buying an additional 275,854 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,155,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,165,000 after buying an additional 272,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

