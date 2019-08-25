JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 6,804,021 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,638,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,804,021 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF comprises 0.6% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $3,263,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $809,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 111,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 34,447 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,219,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.09. 394,160 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61.

