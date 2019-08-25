JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,592,432 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,732,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,592,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.68% of Altria Group worth $609,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Altria Group by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.74.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,224,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.38. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

