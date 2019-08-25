JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 962,067 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,424,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 962,067 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 6.87% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $1,492,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 120,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,073,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,622,000 after buying an additional 110,568 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Gabelli lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $7.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.34 and its 200 day moving average is $139.18. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $155.22.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.