JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,352,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of KeyCorp worth $873,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,357,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,630,000 after buying an additional 10,824,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 21.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,418,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,096,000 after buying an additional 3,204,467 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,674,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,330,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,672,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,957,000 after buying an additional 1,811,571 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,728,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,201,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,663.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $225,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $34.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 17th. Nomura set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wood & Company reissued an “average” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

