KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Shares Down 5.5%

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $16.99, 1,722,989 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,101,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of KEMET from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.72 million. KEMET had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KEMET Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KEMET’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

In related news, VP Shignori Oyama sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $52,361.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 142,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $64,046.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,711.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,604 shares of company stock worth $647,943 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KEMET by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,388,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after buying an additional 97,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KEMET by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,628,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,244,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KEMET by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,188,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,166,000 after buying an additional 525,793 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KEMET in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,241,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KEMET in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,818,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

