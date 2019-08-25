Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Lowered to $27.00 at UBS Group

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KMT. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.69.

KMT stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. Kennametal has a one year low of $27.49 and a one year high of $45.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $603.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $223,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at $834,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Kennametal by 91.6% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 83,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 39,850 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Kennametal by 26.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 236,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Kennametal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

