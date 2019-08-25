Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) Director James Vance Bertram Sells 50,000 Shares

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) Director James Vance Bertram sold 50,000 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.77, for a total transaction of C$1,638,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 869,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,490,238.

James Vance Bertram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, James Vance Bertram sold 31,400 shares of Keyera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.06, for a total transaction of C$1,038,084.00.

KEY traded down C$0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching C$31.98. 358,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,382. Keyera Corp has a 1 year low of C$24.05 and a 1 year high of C$37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Keyera’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. GMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. CSFB upgraded shares of Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.39.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

