Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,745 shares of company stock worth $2,453,621. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.41. 1,161,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,255. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $143.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.35.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

