Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) is Van ECK Associates Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,126,625 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,853,945 shares during the period. Kinross Gold comprises approximately 2.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.12% of Kinross Gold worth $598,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

Shares of KGC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,912,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,074,116. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $837.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.97 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

