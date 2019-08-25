KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 19,245 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.17% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNOP. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,423,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,265,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 416,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 78,634 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNOP. TheStreet lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $18.71. 78,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,564. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $70.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 22.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.87%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

