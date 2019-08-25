Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $712,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 3.1% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,692,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,353,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,128,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,061,000 after purchasing an additional 668,232 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 539.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 403,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2,367.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 207,176 shares during the last quarter.

SPTL traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $42.58.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

