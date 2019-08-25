Kryll (KRL) 1-Day Volume Hits $165.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Kryll has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $165.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll token can now be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. During the last week, Kryll has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll’s genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,221,943 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

