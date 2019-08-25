KuboCoin (KUBO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

KuboCoin (CURRENCY:KUBO) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One KuboCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and STEX. During the last week, KuboCoin has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. KuboCoin has a total market capitalization of $392,155.00 and $1,684.00 worth of KuboCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KuboCoin Token Profile

KuboCoin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. KuboCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,006,672,638 tokens. KuboCoin’s official website is kubocoin.org. KuboCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org/medium.

Buying and Selling KuboCoin

KuboCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuboCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuboCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuboCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

