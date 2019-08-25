Kuende Hits Market Cap of $238,669.00 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Kuende token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Kuende has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Kuende has a total market cap of $238,669.00 and approximately $599.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.19 or 0.04889289 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Kuende Token Profile

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 656,678,252 tokens. Kuende’s official website is kuende.com. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinBene and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

