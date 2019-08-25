Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.85. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.70 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 83,999 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 758.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 170,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

