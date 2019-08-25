Lambda Tops One Day Volume of $32.73 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Lambda has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $106.72 million and $32.73 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001597 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi, Hotbit and BitMax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00254189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.01291832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020590 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00093686 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,159,230 tokens. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda's official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

