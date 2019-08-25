LanaCoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $220,050.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LanaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded 140.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kambria (KAT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LANA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,093,005,745 coins. LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

