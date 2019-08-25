Linda (LINDA) Market Capitalization Hits $6.44 Million

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. Linda has a total market cap of $6.44 million and $169.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Linda has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. One Linda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange, Nanex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MintCoin (MINT) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Linda

LINDA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 13,437,823,020 coins and its circulating supply is 13,243,946,781 coins. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject. Linda’s official website is lindacoin.com.

Linda Coin Trading

Linda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, BitFlip, BTC-Alpha, Nanex, Cryptohub, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linda using one of the exchanges listed above.

