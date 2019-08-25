Linx (LINX) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Linx has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Linx has a market cap of $37,097.00 and $20.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00721312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015684 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Linx Profile

LINX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 37,264,798 coins and its circulating supply is 36,264,798 coins. Linx’s official message board is mylinx.io/news. Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Linx’s official website is mylinx.io.

Linx Coin Trading

Linx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linx using one of the exchanges listed above.

