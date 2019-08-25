Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Lisk has a total market cap of $142.96 million and $2.16 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00011470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, OKEx, YoBit and BitBay. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012512 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00030908 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00013211 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 134,711,428 coins and its circulating supply is 119,615,015 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, YoBit, Coinbe, Livecoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Upbit, ChaoEX, Binance, Bitbns, Exrates, BitBay, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Coinroom, Cryptopia, Coindeal, Huobi and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.