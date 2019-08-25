Loopring (LRC) Reaches Market Cap of $34.33 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Loopring has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinExchange, Upbit and YoBit. Loopring has a market capitalization of $34.33 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00259901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.01329973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00097751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,375,076,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 898,304,697 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, CoinExchange, Tokenomy, IDEX, HitBTC, Binance, Bithumb, Gate.io, OKEx, Bitbns, Ethfinex, Upbit, Bittrex, IDAX, YoBit, DragonEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.