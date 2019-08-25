Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ LORL opened at $36.17 on Thursday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $48.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LORL. OZ Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,041,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,560,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,769 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

