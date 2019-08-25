Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Lowered by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.39. 4,698,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,769,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

