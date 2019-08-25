Lunes Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Lunes has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lunes has a market cap of $759,657.00 and $9,333.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lunes Coin Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io.

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

