Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Analysts predict that Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) will post $5.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.36 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $5.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $24.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.77 billion to $24.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.36 billion to $24.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Macy’s had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

M has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Paula A. Price sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $25,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Macy’s by 9.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 247,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 125,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,361,000 after purchasing an additional 558,052 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 99.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 752,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 375,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 85.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

