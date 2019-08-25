Magi Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25.00 (XMG)

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Magi has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Magi has a total market capitalization of $345,023.00 and $25.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magi coin can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex.

Magi Profile

Get Magi alerts:

Magi (XMG) is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,039,785 coins. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magi Coin Trading

Magi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Magi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.