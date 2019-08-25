Mallcoin Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (MLC)

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Mallcoin has a market cap of $976,333.00 and approximately $20,378.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mallcoin has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Mallcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Simex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00253216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.01294757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020439 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00093948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Mallcoin Token Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall. Mallcoin’s official website is flogmall.com.

Mallcoin Token Trading

Mallcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mallcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mallcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

