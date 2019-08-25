Matchpool (GUP) Trading Down 40.7% Over Last Week

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. Matchpool has a total market cap of $270,024.00 and $3,241.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and Gatecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matchpool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00258723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.01311822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020869 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00095659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool launched on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.