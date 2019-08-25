Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Hits $0.0900

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $16.52 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded up 117.4% against the US dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0900 or 0.00000858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Gate.io, HADAX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00710631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011490 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015561 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 616,672,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,524,881 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io.

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Kucoin, DDEX, LBank and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

