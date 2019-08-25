Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Position Cut by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,793,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $315,166,000 after buying an additional 3,137,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,356,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,792,318,000 after buying an additional 2,831,716 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 18,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,408,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,395,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1,010.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,451,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $275,727,000 after buying an additional 1,321,172 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.55.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.66. 2,868,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,207. The company has a market capitalization of $166.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.22. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $156.56 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

