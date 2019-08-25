Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Cuts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,725 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 171,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,621,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,920,000 after acquiring an additional 198,928 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,095,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,778,000 after acquiring an additional 381,146 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.14. 2,268,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,640. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $85.43 and a 52-week high of $131.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

