Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $278.74. 3,074,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $182.61 and a one year high of $295.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 103,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total value of $26,846,038.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $2,723,637.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,296 shares of company stock valued at $72,342,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.10.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

