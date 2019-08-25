Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Holdings in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its holdings in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.31% of Hercules Capital worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTGC. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,673,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,454,000 after acquiring an additional 419,987 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,318,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 189,118 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 377,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 342,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 37,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 542.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 303,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 256,401 shares in the last quarter. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point set a $13.00 price objective on Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Hercules Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.91. 363,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. Hercules Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.07 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 53.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 107.56%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

