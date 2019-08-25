Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Position in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,828 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 9.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 49.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 7.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John C. Weisenseel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $296,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,723 shares in the company, valued at $673,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John C. Weisenseel sold 32,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $968,928.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,723 shares in the company, valued at $672,828.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,620 shares of company stock worth $1,808,517. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

NYSE AB traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 234,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,883. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.88 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

