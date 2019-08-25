Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,296 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,175 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Covanta were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Covanta by 2.8% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Covanta by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta by 22.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Covanta during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Covanta by 80.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 537,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,281. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.20, a PEG ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.31. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.05 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Castro Michael Joseph De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $170,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,667.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $51,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,082.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

