Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Purchases Shares of 87,505 The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 87,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 4,079.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCKT. BidaskClub cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

HCKT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,455. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $480.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $73.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The Hackett Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

