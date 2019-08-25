Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Raises Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4,373.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MASI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,845,000 after buying an additional 289,246 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 412,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,105,000 after buying an additional 234,236 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth $19,867,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,976,000 after buying an additional 101,354 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,569,000 after buying an additional 87,306 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.55. The company had a trading volume of 221,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,304. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.72. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $160.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $4,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,288.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,738 shares of company stock worth $38,858,247 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Masimo from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.25.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

