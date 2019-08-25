Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Takes Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Chemed by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.80, for a total transaction of $5,001,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,815,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Walsh III bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $412.86 per share, for a total transaction of $206,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,127.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,812 shares of company stock worth $20,005,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHE. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.75.

Chemed stock traded down $9.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $423.96. The company had a trading volume of 70,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,003. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $260.03 and a one year high of $441.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.09 and a 200 day moving average of $347.10.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $473.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

