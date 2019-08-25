Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $122.00 at UBS Group

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.55.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.06. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $109.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,744. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 12,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,157,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $794,495,000 after buying an additional 8,094,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,725,349,000 after buying an additional 7,856,946 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Medtronic by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,843,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $861,290,000 after buying an additional 2,787,443 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Medtronic by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $785,336,000 after buying an additional 2,255,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,895,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

