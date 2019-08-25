Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Lowered by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,725,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,714,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,249,129,000 after purchasing an additional 291,291 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 35.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $785,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,412 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,405,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,238 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,134,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $672,922,000 after purchasing an additional 196,300 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.05. 4,055,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939,484. The firm has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,000.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $1,056,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,701 shares of company stock worth $9,318,744 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.55.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

