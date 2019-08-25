Mincoin (MNC) Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Mincoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mincoin has a market cap of $50,370.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mincoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00717972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015564 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Mincoin Profile

Mincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 5,760,679 coins. Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us.

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

