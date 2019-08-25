Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 153 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,237,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,015,836,000 after buying an additional 771,898 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 340,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,467,000 after buying an additional 106,794 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,594.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 46,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,107,000 after buying an additional 43,749 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 101,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,221,000 after buying an additional 40,066 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,851,000 after buying an additional 38,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG traded down $8.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $521.53. The stock had a trading volume of 261,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,061. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.92. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $307.36 and a twelve month high of $555.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

Several analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $539.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.42.

In related news, insider Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $4,474,737.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,164.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.09, for a total value of $8,115,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,700 shares of company stock worth $149,218,718 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

