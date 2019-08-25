Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 251 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

C stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.95. 15,056,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,013,443. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

