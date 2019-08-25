Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 300 ($3.92).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitchells & Butlers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 336.50 ($4.40).

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 344 ($4.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 306.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 281.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 236.50 ($3.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 354 ($4.63).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

