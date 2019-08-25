Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 264,216 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,375,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 264,216 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Pfizer worth $233,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.3% during the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 111.5% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,662 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 399.2% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 29,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,323,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,302,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $194.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

